Best Pre Workout in 2024: Supplements That Actually Work

This content was provided by our sponsor, General Fanager.

Pre-workout supplements can be like a superpower boost for your gym session. They're supposed to crank up your energy, help you push harder, and maybe even extend how long you can last. But with so many options out there, it can be tough to know which one is the right fit for you.

This review is here to break it down and help you find the best pre-workout for your needs and goals. We'll be diving deep into the top picks for 2024, starting with XWERKS Ignite Pre-Workout .

Buckle up and get ready to learn all about these pre-workout powerhouses.

Best Pre-Workout in 2024 at a Glance

We've checked out the top pre-workouts in 2024, starting with the XWERKS Ignite Pre-Workout . This way, you can pick the perfect one to fit your goals and dietary needs. Read on to learn more!

1. XWERKS Ignite Pre-Workout - Best Pre Workout Overall

Money-Back Guarantee: 30 days

Return Policy: You can exchange or return your purchase within 30 days from the date of purchase

Cost Per Dosage: $1.63

Caffeine Per Dose: 150 mg

Pros

Delivers smooth and sustainable energy

Vegan-friendly ingredients

Increases work capacity and muscular endurance

Contains brain-enhancing nootropics for sharp focus

Offers delicious flavors like Orange, Green Apple, and Blue Raspberry

Cons

Doesn’t contain creatine

XWERKS Ignite Key Features

XWERKS Ignite ditches the whole "hype you up and crash you hard" approach. Instead, it focuses on giving you long-lasting energy, bumping up your endurance, and keeping you laser-focused throughout your entire workout. And there are no jittery highs followed by that afternoon slump – just pure, sustained exercise performance optimization.

Who Is XWERKS Ignite Best For

Ignite is the perfect workout buddy if you want to take your fitness game to the next level, especially if vegan is your lifestyle. It's also dairy-sugar and gluten-free – and basically checks all the dietary restriction boxes.

Who Should Avoid XWERKS Ignite

First, if you're looking for a pre-workout with creatine, Ignite doesn't have it. Creatine is a popular pre-workout ingredient that helps with lean muscle growth. But Ignite has caffeine for that energy boost, so if you're sensitive to caffeine, this might not be your best bet.

Otherwise, for a vegan-friendly pre-workout that keeps your energy levels up and focus sharp, XWERKS Ignite seems like a solid choice.

XWERKS Key Ingredients

150 mg Caffeine : Enhances power output and cardiovascular performance [1].

80 mg Calcium: Helps in the contraction of muscles to enhance athletic performance and endurance during workouts [2].

10 mg Vitamin B6: Helps the body to use and store energy from proteins and carbohydrates in food, which is vital for maintaining energy levels during a workout [3].

150 mcg Vitamin B12 : Maintain energy levels and prevent fatigue [4].

500 mg Rhodiola Rosea: Improves endurance and reduces perceived exertion, which means you can train harder and longer [5].

200 mg DMAE : Boost mental performance and cognitive function [6].

2 g L-Tyrosine: A non-essential amino acid that alleviates stress and mental fatigue, improving workout intensity [7].

1.5 g Beta-Alanine : Increase muscular endurance and reduce fatigue [8].

3 g L-Citrulline Malate: Boosts nitric oxide production to improve blood flow to muscles during workouts, delivering more oxygen and nutrients [9].

XWERKS Dosage

Take 1 serving about 20–30 minutes before your workout to get the most out of its performance-boosting effects.

XWERKS Price

1 month: $49.00

2 months: $93.10

4 months: $186.20

Summary

Ignite is designed to optimize your athletic performance, all thanks to a blend of science-backed ingredients. Plus, it's vegan-friendly, dairy-free, sugar-free, and gluten-free. Basically, it's like the perfect amplifier for your workouts, no matter your dietary needs.

2. Crazy Nutrition Intensive Pre-Train - Best for Energy and Focus

Money-Back Guarantee: 30 days

Return Policy: 30 days from the date you receive your order

Cost Per Dosage: $2.17

Caffeine Per Dose: 200 mg

Pros

Delivers explosive energy and focus

Offers 3 delicious flavors

Vegan and vegetarian-friendly

Provides a significant pump and drive

Cons

Some users might prefer a powder form

Only 3 flavor options

Crazy Nutrition Intensive Pre-Train Key Features

Buckle up because Crazy Nutrition Intensive Pre-Train is about to take your workouts to a whole new level. This pre-workout powder has a unique mix of 13 powerful ingredients designed to give you the energy, focus, and drive to conquer anything the gym throws your way.

Who Is Crazy Nutrition Intensive Pre-Train Best For

Crazy Nutrition Intensive Pre-Train isn't picky. It's like a cheerleader for anyone who wants to level up their workouts, no matter your skill level. Gym enthusiast? You got it. Track star? Covered. Even if you're into outdoor adventures, CrossFit, or just some serious weightlifting, this pre-train formula will be your new sidekick.

Who Should Avoid Crazy Nutrition Intensive Pre-Train

Like other caffeinated pre-workouts, Crazy Nutrition Intensive Pre-Train might not be your best bet if caffeine makes you jittery or you just prefer to avoid stimulants altogether. There's a Green Apple flavor that's caffeine-free though, so that's an option.

Crazy Nutrition Intensive Pre-Train Key Ingredients

7 g Citrulline Malate: Enhances nitric oxide production, which improves blood flow to muscles during exercise, potentially increasing endurance and reducing fatigue [9].

25 g Beta-Alanine: Increases carnosine levels in muscles, improving athletic performance and prolonging endurance while delaying fatigue [8].

1g Taurine: Regulates water and electrolyte balance in the blood, contributing to improved exercise performance and reducing cramping [10].

300 mg KSM-66® Ashwagandha: Helps reduce stress and anxiety, enhances endurance, increases strength, and improves overall resilience to physical and mental stress [11].

Caffeine (in select flavors): Increases alertness and reduces the perception of effort during exercise [1].

100 mg EnXtra®: A caffeine enhancer that provides a longer-lasting stimulant effect without the crash [12].

Crazy Nutrition Intensive Pre-Train Dosage

Easy does it with Crazy Nutrition Intensive Pre-Train. You just have to mix 1 scoop with some water, like 10 to 14 ounces, about 30 minutes before you hit the gym.

Crazy Nutrition Intensive Pre-Train Price

1 month: $64.99

3 months: $194.97

5 months: $324.95

Summary

With Crazy Nutrition Intensive Pre-Train, you get 13 all-natural ingredients designed to give you the energy, focus, and drive to smash your goals. And you can get the caffeine-free flavor if you’re not a fan of the stimulant.

3. Blackwolf Pre-Workout - Best for Speedy Recovery

Money-Back Guarantee: 14 days

Return Policy: 14 days of receiving the items if you change your mind

Cost Per Dosage: $1.67

Caffeine Per Dose: 200 mg

Pros

Research-backed ingredients

Reduces oxidative stress

Increases cognitive and neural performance

Includes a caffeine-free option for those sensitive to stimulants

Cons

High price point

Beta-alanine might cause tingling and itching for some users

Blackwolf Pre-Workout Key Features

Blackwolf Pre-Workout is packed with science-backed ingredients to get you fired up, laser-focused, and crushing those goals. It can also help you recover super fast , so you're ready to hit it hard again next time.

Who Is Blackwolf Pre-Workout Best For

This pre-workout is perfect if you're a fitness enthusiast or athlete who wants that extra oomph in your workouts. Its natural ingredients may give you a boost in energy, focus, and exercise performance. It can also help to speed up recovery so you're sore less and ready to conquer the gym again faster.

Who Should Avoid Blackwolf Pre-Workout

If you get tingly from beta-alanine, this might not be your best bet.

Blackwolf Pre-Workout Key Ingredients

600 mg L-Citrulline Malate: Increases endurance and reduces fatigue during workouts [9].

3200 mg Beta-Alanine: Helps to buffer amino acids in muscles during high-intensity exercise and delay muscular fatigue [8].

3000 mg Creatine Monohydrate: Boosts ATP production in muscles, enhancing energy availability during high-intensity workouts for improved strength and athletic performance [13].

200 mg Caffeine Anhydrous: Provides a significant energy boost, enhances focus and concentration, and increases endurance [1].

Blackwolf Pre-Workout Dosage

Just mix the pre-workout powder with some water like 15 minutes before you hit the gym, and you're good to go.

Blackwolf Pre-Workout Price

1 month: $49.99

2 months: $99.98

3 months: $149.97

Summary

Packed with research-backed ingredients, Blackwolf may help get your energy levels soaring, focus dialed in like a laser, and performance hitting new heights. It also has a natural, caffeine-free option if you’re sensitive to the stimulant.

Money-Back Guarantee: 30 days

Return Policy: 30 days from the day you receive or are notified of your delivery

Cost Per Dosage: $1.67

Caffeine Per Dose: Caffeine-free

Pros

Stimulant-free

Contains nootropics for improved focus and mental clarity

Provides energy without the jitters

Gluten-free and Non-GMO

Cons

Considered expensive compared to other pre-workouts

The large serving size might be cumbersome for some users

Transparent Labs Stim-Free Pre-Workout Key Features

This one is all about giving you the pre-workout boost you need to crush intense workouts, minus the jitters . It skips the stimulants but keeps all the good stuff in clinically effective doses.

Who Is Transparent Labs Stim-Free Pre-Workout For

This pre-workout powder is for you if you're tired of that jittery crash from pre-workout but still want to crush your workouts. Imagine getting a laser focus and an energy surge but without the whole caffeine rollercoaster.

Who Should Avoid Transparent Labs Stim-Free Pre-Workout

Now, this Stim-Free Pre-Workout from Transparent Labs is awesome, but it's not for you if you rely on that pre-workout jolt to get going.

Transparent Labs Stim-Free Pre-Workout Key Ingredients

8000 mg Citrulline Malate: Enhances nitric oxide production, improving blood flow and muscle pumps [9].

4000 mg Beta-Alanine: Helps delay fatigue and improve endurance [8].

2500 mg Betaine Anhydrous: Supports lean muscle growth and reduces fatigue [14].

1300 mg Taurine: Aids in hydration and lean muscle growth [10].

1000 mg L-Tyrosine: This non-essential amino acid enhances focus and cognitive performance under stress [7].

50 mg Senactiv®: Known to support muscle recovery by promoting the preservation of muscle cells and encouraging the regeneration of new cells [15].

5 mg BioPerine®: Enhances nutrient absorption [16].

Transparent Labs Stim-Free Pre-Workout Dosage

If you're new to this pre-workout, take half a scoop mixed with some water, like 6-8 ounces, about 20-30 minutes before you start exercising. This way, you can see how you feel. If you feel good and want a stronger boost, you can bump it up to a full scoop of 12-16 ounces of water.

Transparent Labs Stim-Free Pre-Workout Price

1 month: $49.99

2 months: $99.98

4 months: $199.96

Summary

Do you want to level up your workouts, ditch the jitters, and steer clear of stimulants? Try Transparent Labs Stim-Free. No caffeine, no weird stimulants, just a powerful blend of ingredients that's been tested and measured out perfectly. It gives you the focus and endurance you need to crush your goals.

5. Transparent Labs Preseries LEAN Pre-Workout - Best for Cutting

Money-Back Guarantee: 30 days

Return Policy: 30 days from the day you receive or are notified of your delivery to return your order

Cost Per Dosage: $1.67

Caffeine Per Dose: 200 mg

Pros

Designed to enhance fat loss

Boosts endurance

No artificial sweeteners or coloring

Non-GMO and gluten-free

Cons

Individuals sensitive to caffeine may need to adjust their dosage

Beta-Alanine can cause a harmless but uncomfortable tingling sensation

Transparent Labs Preseries LEAN Key Features

Transparent Labs' Preseries LEAN is a pre-workout designed specifically for cutting. That means it may help you torch fat while keeping that hard-earned muscle you've been working on. It's packed with powerful ingredients to build lean muscle, boost endurance, and keep you focused and energized throughout your entire workout.

Who Is Transparent Labs Preseries LEAN Pre-Workout Best For

This pre-workout is perfect if you want to burn fat and lose weight but hold onto that awesome muscle you've been building. It's got everything you need to push through tough workouts and keep your body focused on burning fat while enhancing lean muscle growth and endurance.

Who Should Avoid Transparent Labs Preseries LEAN Pre-Workout

Watch out for this supplement if you get jittery easily from coffee. It has caffeine, and depending on how sensitive you are, it could make you feel weird. The same goes for Beta-Alanine, another ingredient – some people experience a tingly sensation from it.

Transparent Labs Preseries LEAN Key Ingredients

6g Citrulline Malate: Enhances nitric oxide production, improving strength and endurance [9].

2 g Beta-Alanine: Increases muscle carnosine levels, delaying fatigue [8].

1.5 g Betaine Anhydrous: Supports lean muscle growth and reduces fatigue [14].

1 g Acetyl L-Carnitine: Aids in fat transportation into mitochondria for energy production [17].

180 mg PurCaf® Organic Caffeine: Provides a natural energy boost without the jitters [1].

Dosage

Mix only half a scoop of this pre-workout powder with some water to see how you react – it's important to gauge your tolerance first. If you feel good and want a stronger kick, go for a full scoop 20-30 minutes before you hit the gym. Just remember, 2 scoops is the max per day.

Transparent Labs Preseries LEAN Price

1 month: $49.99

2 months: $99.98

4 months: $199.96

Summary

This pre-workout is the holy grail for people trying to sculpt a lean physique. It is packed with effective ingredients that may help you burn fat while keeping those hard-earned muscles. Just remember to start slow and check the ingredients if you have any sensitivities or dietary restrictions.

6. Naked Nutrition Pre-Workout Supplement - Best Vegan Option

Money-Back Guarantee: 14 days

Return Policy: 14 days of receiving the items if you change your mind

Cost Per Dosage: $1.40

Caffeine Per Dose: 200 mg

Pros

Made with Non-GMO ingredients

Contains no additives or artificial sweeteners

Formulated to boost energy, strength, and power

Vegan-friendly

Cons

Limited flavors

High price point

Naked Nutrition Pre-Workout Supplement Key Features

Naked Nutrition pre-workout focuses on high-quality, natural ingredients – none of that GMO stuff. What this means for you is a clean boost of energy, strength, and power to crush your workouts without any sketchy additives.

Who Is Naked Nutrition Pre-Workout Supplement Best For

If you're hitting the gym and want a natural pre-workout kick, Naked Nutrition is worth checking out. It's perfect for anyone who wants to avoid all the artificial flavors and focus on clean, effective ingredients. Bonus points if you're vegan or just prefer to steer clear of additives – this supplement is all about that clean-living vibe.

Who Should Avoid Naked Nutrition Pre-Workout Supplement

The caffeine in this pre-workout powder could hit you hard if you're normally jittery from coffee. The same goes for any of the specific ingredients listed on the label – if something doesn't agree with you, skip it. Also, this is all about clean, natural stuff, so if you crave a super sweet or fruity pre-workout drink, this might be a bit bland for your taste buds.

Naked Nutrition Pre-Workout Supplement Ingredients

333 mg Vitamin C: Helpful in reducing oxidative stress during intense physical activity [18].

200 mg Caffeine: Increases alertness and energy levels, enabling improved concentration and longer, more intense workout sessions [1].

40 mg Vitamin B3 (Niacin): Improves metabolic function and supports energy production, which is essential for sustained exercise performance [19].

667 mcg Vitamin B6: Plays a critical role in protein metabolism and neurotransmitter synthesis, aiding in muscle repair and cognitive performance [3].

47 mcg Vitamin B12: Essential for red blood cell formation, helping to ensure that oxygen is efficiently transported to muscles during exercise [4].

27 mg Calcium: Vital for muscle contractions and nerve signaling, calcium helps regulate muscle function and strength during workouts [2].

2g Beta-Alanine: Buffers acid in muscles, enhancing physical performance and extending the time until muscular fatigue during high-intensity training [8].

1g Creatine: Increases muscle energy availability, improving high-intensity performance and supporting lean muscle growth and recovery [13].

1g L-Arginine: This non-essential amino acid boosts nitric oxide production, enhancing blood flow to muscles and ultimately boosting exercise performance and recovery [20].

Dosage

To get the most out of Naked Nutrition's pre-workout, mix 1 scoop with some water 20–30 minutes before you hit the gym.

Naked Nutrition Pre-Workout Price

1 month: $44.99

2 months: $89.98

4 months: $179.96

Summary

Looking for a pre-workout that'll give you a natural boost without all the weird additives? Look no further than Naked Nutrition's pre-workout. It's all about clean, high-quality ingredients that give you the energy and strength to crush your workouts.

What Is a Pre-Workout Supplement?

A pre-workout supplement is like your personal hype man in a powder or capsule. It's a blend of ingredients designed to give you a kick start before your workout. Think of it as fueling your body for battle – it can boost your energy, sharpen your focus, and even help you push a little harder during your exercises.

What Does a Pre-Workout Supplement Do?

Pre-workout supplements are like a toolbox filled with goodies to optimize your workout. The exact effects can vary depending on the specific ingredients, but here's the general game plan: imagine caffeine as your drill sergeant, giving you a jolt of energy to hit the gym running.

On the other hand, creatine is more like a tireless teammate, helping you crank out those extra reps and build endurance. Some pre-workouts also contain beta-alanine, which can help buffer fatigue and muscle burn during intense workouts.

And don't forget about amino acids, the building blocks of muscle. Most pre-workout supplements include them to aid in lean muscle growth and repair. Basically, a good pre-workout can be your secret weapon for getting the most out of your gym session.

When To Take Pre-Workout Supplements

Timing is key with pre-workouts. Most ingredients take 30-60 minutes to reach their peak effectiveness in your body. So, you don't want to down it right before hitting the treadmill.

Aim to take your pre-workout somewhere between 20-45 minutes before your workout. This way, you'll feel that energy surge and focus kick in right as you're warming up and ready to crush your goals.

Just remember, if your pre-workout has a lot of caffeine, consider taking it earlier in the day to avoid interfering with your sleep.

How Effective Are Pre-Workouts?

Here's the thing about pre-workouts: how well they work depends on you and what's in them. Some people swear by them, saying they get amazing results. Others might feel a little more pep, but not a huge difference.

The key is finding a pre-workout with ingredients that match your goals. Lifting weights? Look for creatine. Running long distances? Citrulline Malate might be better.

Dosage matters, too. A sprinkle of something probably won't do much. Make sure there's enough of each ingredient to actually have an effect.

How We Ranked the Best Pre-Workout in 2024

Here's the scoop on how we picked the best pre-workout supplements of 2024:

Efficacy

We checked the ingredients and their dosages to see if there was any science to back up their claims. Basically, are these ingredients going to give you that extra boost you crave, or are they all hype?

Safety and Side Effects

Not all supplements are created equal. We looked for any potential side effects and checked for warnings about certain ingredients.

Value

We compared the price per serving to see if you were getting a good deal. How many servings are you getting for your money?

Customer Experience

Lastly, our review considered customer reviews to see what people liked (and disliked) about each supplement. This includes how well it worked, if it caused any side effects, and how it tasted.

Benefits of Pre-Workouts

Pre-workouts can be your secret weapon for conquering those gym sessions. Let’s look at how they can take your workouts to the next level:

Energy Surge

Feeling sluggish before a workout? Pre-workouts, often packed with caffeine, can be that much-needed kickstart. They get your blood pumping and alertness on point so you can hit the ground running (or lift weights).

Enhanced Performance

Pre-workouts can be your performance partner in crime. Ingredients like creatine can help your muscles fire for longer and recover faster, allowing you to push those extra reps or lift heavier weights.

Sharpened Focus

Forget feeling foggy-headed during your workout. Some of the best pre-workouts contain ingredients that can sharpen your mental focus . No more daydreaming on the treadmill. You'll be laser-focused on crushing your workout goals.

Reduced Fatigue

Dreading that post-workout slump? Yeah, nobody likes feeling sore after a workout. Pre-workouts might be the answer. Certain ingredients, like branched-chain amino acids, can help reduce muscle fatigue during your workout. You can leave the gym feeling energized, not exhausted.

Improved Motivation

Let's face it: sometimes, getting to the gym is the hardest part. Pre-workouts can give you that extra nudge of motivation you need to get through the door and power through your workout.

Possible Side Effects of Using Pre-Workouts

Pre-workouts can be a great way to get that extra boost before hitting the gym, but they're not without potential drawbacks. Some people experience jitters or anxiety from the caffeine content, while others might get an upset stomach or that tingly feeling from beta-alanine.

If you're new to pre-workout, start with a lower dose and see how you feel before diving in headfirst.

What To Look for in Pre-Workout: Buyer’s Guide

Choosing the right pre-workout supplement can be daunting, especially with many available options. Here are some key factors to consider:

Ingredients and Dosage

Look for stuff that matches your goals such as lift heavier weights or boost your endurance in the gym, for instance. Creatine is the choice for the former, and Citrulline Malate for the latter. . In addition, make sure the dosage is high enough to actually do something.

Stimulant Content

If caffeine makes you jittery, skip the pre-workouts loaded with it. There are plenty of stimulant-free options out there.

Pricing

Pre-workouts can range from budget-friendly to whoa-nelly expensive. Generally, the more you pay, the better the quality of the ingredients. But there are good deals to be found if you shop around.

User Reviews

See what other people experienced with the pre-workout. Did it work? Did it upset their stomach? Reading reviews can help you avoid some duds.

Third-Party Testing

This basically means a separate company checked the supplement to make sure what's on the label is actually in the product, and the amounts are accurate. Look for this for extra peace of mind.

FAQs About the Best Pre Workout in 2024

Now, let’s explore common questions people ask about the best pre-workout supplements.

What Is the Best Pre-Workout Supplement?

There's no single "king" of pre-workout supplements. It really depends on your goals and what you respond well to. Think of it like picking your workout playlist – some folks need high-energy bangers to get pumped, while others prefer chill-focused vibes. That said, our top pick is XWERKS Ignite Pre-Workout . It comes in a wide range of flavors and is among the best natural performance enhancers for women.

What Is the Best Thing To Have as a Pre-Workout?

Consider easily digestible carbs and some protein to fuel your body. A banana with some nut butter is a classic for a reason.

Are Pre-Workout Supplements Worth It?

They can be! The best pre-workout supplements can give you that extra boost of energy, focus, and sometimes even pump you up for those tough workouts. But remember, they are not a magic bullet. Consistency and a solid workout plan are still key.

Is It Ok To Use a Pre-Workout Supplement Everyday?

Most of the best pre-workouts rely on caffeine for that energy kick. Daily use can lead to dependence and tolerance , meaning you won't feel the effects as much. Save it for those days when you really need an extra push.

Do Pre-Workout Supplements Have Downsides?

Like most supplements, pre-workouts can have downsides. Some people experience jitters, crashes, or digestive issues. Always start with a low dose and see how you feel before diving headfirst.

Does Your Energy Crash After Taking Pre-Workout?

That dreaded crash after a pre-workout can be a real buzzkill. It often happens because of the caffeine content. While it gives you a great initial boost, once it wears off, you can feel drained.

To avoid this rollercoaster, try a lower dose of pre-workout or opt for a caffeine-free version. Also, staying hydrated throughout your workout helps a ton.

Our Verdict on the Best Pre Workout

In conclusion, pre-workout supplements can give you more energy, help you lift heavier weights, and maybe even recover faster. This guide gave you the lowdown on some of the best ones out there, like XWERKS Ignite Pre-Workout , to help you find the perfect fit for you.

Remember, the best pre-workout depends on what you want to achieve. Want to be a beast on the squat rack? There's a pre-workout for that. Want to run like a champ? There's one for that, too. Just make sure to check the ingredients to see if it works for your diet and health goals.

References

