Basic Training Podcast: You Need a Raise!
DALLAS - You need a raise! But you've probably been too afraid or too cautious to ask. That's where we come in.
Steve talks with author and negotiation expert Linda Swindling about the right way to ask for a raise.
In This Episode
- Flipping the issue: what's in it for the boss?
- Building the relationship with your employer to maximize your chances
- The top 4 things people look for in high-achievers
- Keeping a "Love Me" file
- Hot to get ready for the "no" and turn it to your advantage
