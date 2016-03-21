Basic Training Podcast: Student Financial Aid
DALLAS - Steve talks paying for college with Sarah Jenson, Deputy Director for College Access at “The Commit! Partnership”.
Hear why local students left $30 million dollars in financial aid unclaimed last year, why every student should be filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), and the mistakes PARENTS make that can cause major complications for their kids!
In This Episode
- Why every high school student should file the Free Application for Federal Student Aid
- Why you should still apply, even if you don't know what school you'll be attending
- How parents can accidentally slow things down by trying to help
- What if I'm undocumented or my parents are?
Links
FAFSA Website
StudentAid.Gov (Now includes IRS Retrieval Tool)
College Goal Sunday
Contact Steve
Advertisement
(214) 720-3357
facebook.com/SaveMeSteve
twitter.com/stevenoviello
instagram.com/stevenoviello