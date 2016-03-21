Basic Training Podcast: Student Financial Aid

Steve talks paying for college with Sarah Jenson, Deputy Director for College Access at “The Commit! Partnership”.

Hear why local students left $30 million dollars in financial aid unclaimed last year, why every student should be filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), and the mistakes PARENTS make that can cause major complications for their kids!

In This Episode

Why every high school student should file the Free Application for Federal Student Aid

Why you should still apply, even if you don't know what school you'll be attending

How parents can accidentally slow things down by trying to help

What if I'm undocumented or my parents are?

Links

FAFSA Website

StudentAid.Gov (Now includes IRS Retrieval Tool)

College Goal Sunday

Contact Steve

Advertisement

(214) 720-3357

facebook.com/SaveMeSteve

twitter.com/stevenoviello

instagram.com/stevenoviello