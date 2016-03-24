Basic Training Podcast Special: After the Storm

North Texas took a beating from wind, hail, and rain.

Steve Noviello has a Basic Training special to help you repair the damage while protecting your money!

In This Episode

Assess damage and then make temporary repairs

Contact your insurance company immediately

Choose a contractor carefully - ask neighbors for recommendations, check online reviews

Be cautious of paying anyone in cash

Final payment or completion agreement should never be made until you are happy with the work

Contact Steve

(214) 720-3357

facebook.com/SaveMeSteve

twitter.com/stevenoviello

instagram.com/stevenoviello