Basic Training Podcast Special: After the Storm
DALLAS - North Texas took a beating from wind, hail, and rain.
Steve Noviello has a Basic Training special to help you repair the damage while protecting your money!
In This Episode
- Assess damage and then make temporary repairs
- Contact your insurance company immediately
- Choose a contractor carefully - ask neighbors for recommendations, check online reviews
- Be cautious of paying anyone in cash
- Final payment or completion agreement should never be made until you are happy with the work
