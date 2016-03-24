Expand / Collapse search

Basic Training Podcast Special: After the Storm

By
Published 
Updated 10 mins ago
Basic Training Podcast
FOX 4

DALLAS - North Texas took a beating from wind, hail, and rain.

Steve Noviello has a Basic Training special to help you repair the damage while protecting your money!

In This Episode

  • Assess damage and then make temporary repairs
  • Contact your insurance company immediately
  • Choose a contractor carefully - ask neighbors for recommendations, check online reviews
  • Be cautious of paying anyone in cash
  • Final payment or completion agreement should never be made until you are happy with the work

Contact Steve

(214) 720-3357
facebook.com/SaveMeSteve
twitter.com/stevenoviello
instagram.com/stevenoviello