Basic Training Podcast: Rather Be Shopping

Kyle James, founder of Rather-Be-Shopping.com spends his days trying to find the best online coupon codes, printable coupons, and bargains at all your favorite online stores.

He joins Steve for another Basic Training Podcast.

In This Episode

Developing in-store relationships to find insider tips and deals

Which stores have the best deals on which days (like Anthropologie, Best Buy, CVS, Old Navy)

How to spot the products that haven’t reached their lowest price

Which stores will likely give you price adjustments on clearance items

How to get access to coupons that aren’t usually available to everyone

