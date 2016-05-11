Basic Training Podcast: Property Taxes

The yearly tax bill on your house is probably the largest single expense homeowners have, so why miss out on the chance to save money?

Steve talks with appraiser Cheryl Jordan from the Dallas Central Appraisal District about what goes in to determining the value of your home and how to change it!

In This Episode

How the appraisal district determines how much your home is worth

The timeline and deadlines for disputing your appraisal

How to dispute your valuation and the documents you need to give you the best change of winning

Homestead exemptions - how they work and what you need to do to get one

When the best time is to get help from the appraisal office

Links

Dallas Central Appraisal District

Tarrant Appraisal District

Collin Central Appraisal District

Denton Central Appraisal District

Contact Steve

(214) 720-3357

facebook.com/SaveMeSteve

twitter.com/stevenoviello

instagram.com/stevenoviello