Basic Training Podcast: Property Taxes

DALLAS - The yearly tax bill on your house is probably the largest single expense homeowners have, so why miss out on the chance to save money?
Steve talks with appraiser Cheryl Jordan from the Dallas Central Appraisal District about what goes in to determining the value of your home and how to change it!
In This Episode
- How the appraisal district determines how much your home is worth
- The timeline and deadlines for disputing your appraisal
- How to dispute your valuation and the documents you need to give you the best change of winning
- Homestead exemptions - how they work and what you need to do to get one
- When the best time is to get help from the appraisal office
Links
Dallas Central Appraisal District
Tarrant Appraisal District
Collin Central Appraisal District
Denton Central Appraisal District
