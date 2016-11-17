Basic Training Podcast: Kroger Crazy
DALLAS - One store – LOTS of savings! Katie Cooksey runs KrogerKrazy.com, a wrap-up of the best deals from Kroger.
In This Episode
- Changes in couponing (no more double-triple coupons) and new ways to save
- Details on Kroger “Mega Events”
- How to use your store loyalty card to its fullest potential
- Saving up to a dollar per gallon of gasoline at Kroger fuel stops
- Stocking up on coupons for full-price items and waiting until they go on sale
Contact Steve
facebook.com/SaveMeSteve
twitter.com/stevenoviello
instagram.com/stevenoviello