Expand / Collapse search

Basic Training Podcast: Kroger Crazy

By and Steve Noviello
Published 
Updated 29 mins ago
Basic Training Podcast
FOX 4

DALLAS - One store – LOTS of savings!  Katie Cooksey runs KrogerKrazy.com, a wrap-up of the best deals from Kroger.

In This Episode

  • Changes in couponing (no more double-triple coupons) and new ways to save
  • Details on Kroger “Mega Events”
  • How to use your store loyalty card to its fullest potential
  • Saving up to a dollar per gallon of gasoline at Kroger fuel stops
  • Stocking up on coupons for full-price items and waiting until they go on sale

Contact Steve

facebook.com/SaveMeSteve
twitter.com/stevenoviello
instagram.com/stevenoviello