Basic Training Podcast: How to Choose a Home Contractor

DALLAS - It's one of the most requested topics Steve gets:  how to find a good, reputable, building contractor.

In this episode, Steve talks with John Hill, founder and CEO of The Good Contractors List about the criteria they use to screen contractors.

In This Episode

  • Where to start your research in checking out a contractor
  • Why a contractor's NAME is one of the most important pieces of information you can have about a contractor
  • The downside of setting strict project deadlines for a contractor
  • The appropriate down payment for a home repair/improvement job
  • Why accepting freebies from a contractor could cost you later

Links

The Good Contractors List

Contact Steve

(214) 720-3357
facebook.com/SaveMeSteve
twitter.com/stevenoviello
instagram.com/stevenoviello