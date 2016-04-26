Basic Training Podcast: How to Choose a Home Contractor

It's one of the most requested topics Steve gets: how to find a good, reputable, building contractor.

In this episode, Steve talks with John Hill, founder and CEO of The Good Contractors List about the criteria they use to screen contractors.

In This Episode

Where to start your research in checking out a contractor

Why a contractor's NAME is one of the most important pieces of information you can have about a contractor

The downside of setting strict project deadlines for a contractor

The appropriate down payment for a home repair/improvement job

Why accepting freebies from a contractor could cost you later

The Good Contractors List

