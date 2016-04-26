Basic Training Podcast: How to Choose a Home Contractor
DALLAS - It's one of the most requested topics Steve gets: how to find a good, reputable, building contractor.
In this episode, Steve talks with John Hill, founder and CEO of The Good Contractors List about the criteria they use to screen contractors.
In This Episode
- Where to start your research in checking out a contractor
- Why a contractor's NAME is one of the most important pieces of information you can have about a contractor
- The downside of setting strict project deadlines for a contractor
- The appropriate down payment for a home repair/improvement job
- Why accepting freebies from a contractor could cost you later
