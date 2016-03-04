Basic Training Podcast: Home Buying

When is a good time to buy or sell a house? Where do you start? Renting vs. Buying?

Steve Noviello covers it all in this episode of Basic Training.

In This Episode

When is a good time to buy or sell a house?

Buying a house for the first time - where do you start?

Renting vs. Buying

Should you get your loan/financing arranged first?

How do you find a good realtor?

How do you make sure your offer is the one that gets accepted?

What should a home inspector/appraiser be looking for?

Should you get a new home inspected?

Can you re-negotiate after there’s an offer on the table?

What you should be asking from the seller after the deal is done

Links

ConsumerFinance.gov

Contact Steve

