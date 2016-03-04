Expand / Collapse search

Basic Training Podcast: Home Buying

When is a good time to buy or sell a house?  Where do you start?  Renting vs. Buying?

Steve Noviello covers it all in this episode of Basic Training.

In This Episode

  • When is a good time to buy or sell a house?
  • Buying a house for the first time - where do you start?
  • Renting vs. Buying
  • Should you get your loan/financing arranged first?
  • How do you find a good realtor?
  • How do you make sure your offer is the one that gets accepted?
  • What should a home inspector/appraiser be looking for?
  • Should you get a new home inspected?
  • Can you re-negotiate after there’s an offer on the table?
  • What you should be asking from the seller after the deal is done

Links

Contact Steve

(214) 720-3357
facebook.com/SaveMeSteve
twitter.com/stevenoviello
instagram.com/stevenoviello