Basic Training Podcast: Home Buying
When is a good time to buy or sell a house? Where do you start? Renting vs. Buying?
Steve Noviello covers it all in this episode of Basic Training.
In This Episode
- When is a good time to buy or sell a house?
- Buying a house for the first time - where do you start?
- Renting vs. Buying
- Should you get your loan/financing arranged first?
- How do you find a good realtor?
- How do you make sure your offer is the one that gets accepted?
- What should a home inspector/appraiser be looking for?
- Should you get a new home inspected?
- Can you re-negotiate after there’s an offer on the table?
- What you should be asking from the seller after the deal is done
Links
Contact Steve
(214) 720-3357
facebook.com/SaveMeSteve
twitter.com/stevenoviello
instagram.com/stevenoviello