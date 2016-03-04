Basic Training Podcast: Family Finances Part 1
DALLAS - How to save when you live paycheck-to-paycheck. The best way to come up with a simple budget. Where to go to get cheap flights and hotels.
Steve Noviello has all the family finance information you need in this episode of Basic Training.
- How to save when you live paycheck-to-paycheck
- Best way to come up with a simple budget
- Where to go to get cheap flights and hotels
- How much money should I be setting aside for each part of my budget (food, rent, gas)?
- How couples can combine their finances after marriage
- How to keep one member of the relationship from over-spending
www.buzzsprout.com/265017/1282117-family-finances-part-1.mp3
competeforyourseat.com
CheapoAir.com
hotwire.com
TheGroceryGame.com
(214) 720-3357
facebook.com/SaveMeSteve
twitter.com/stevenoviello
instagram.com/stevenoviello