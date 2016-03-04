Expand / Collapse search

Basic Training Podcast: Family Finances Part 1

DALLAS - How to save when you live paycheck-to-paycheck. The best way to come up with a simple budget. Where to go to get cheap flights and hotels.

Steve Noviello has all the family finance information you need in this episode of Basic Training.

In This Episode

  • How to save when you live paycheck-to-paycheck
  • Best way to come up with a simple budget
  • Where to go to get cheap flights and hotels
  • How much money should I be setting aside for each part of my budget (food, rent, gas)?
  • How couples can combine their finances after marriage
  • How to keep one member of the relationship from over-spending

competeforyourseat.com
CheapoAir.com
hotwire.com
TheGroceryGame.com

