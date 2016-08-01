Basic Training Podcast: DIY Going Yard
DALLAS - Chris is host of DIY Networks "Yard Crashers" and appears with Peyton on HGTV's "Going Yard" where they transform backyards, one house at a time.
Steve talks with Chris and Peyton about easy yard projects and more.
In This Episode
- Easy yard projects that give homes the biggest bang for their buck
- Starting small and building out when it comes to yard projects
- Picking plants and planning for long term for your yard
- What their audience doesn’t always get to see on TV
- How to decide what to plant for your local community
