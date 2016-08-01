Basic Training Podcast: DIY Going Yard

Chris is host of DIY Networks "Yard Crashers" and appears with Peyton on HGTV's "Going Yard" where they transform backyards, one house at a time.

Steve talks with Chris and Peyton about easy yard projects and more.

In This Episode

Easy yard projects that give homes the biggest bang for their buck

Starting small and building out when it comes to yard projects

Picking plants and planning for long term for your yard

What their audience doesn’t always get to see on TV

How to decide what to plant for your local community

