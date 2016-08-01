Expand / Collapse search

Basic Training Podcast: DIY Going Yard

FOX 4

DALLAS - Chris is host of DIY Networks "Yard Crashers" and appears with Peyton on HGTV's "Going Yard" where they transform backyards, one house at a time.

Steve talks with Chris and Peyton about easy yard projects and more.

In This Episode

  • Easy yard projects that give homes the biggest bang for their buck
  • Starting small and building out when it comes to yard projects
  • Picking plants and planning for long term for your yard
  • What their audience doesn’t always get to see on TV
  • How to decide what to plant for your local community

