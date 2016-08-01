Basic Training Podcast: DIY Egypt Sherrod

Realtor, author and TV host Egypt Sherrod has been named “America’s most beloved real estate agent” as host of HGTV’s top-rated show, “Property Virgins”, now in its twelfth season, and the upcoming “Flipping Virgins”.

Steve and Egypt real estate secrets.

In This Episode

When to sweat and when to relax when you’re just getting into real estate

How to keep from getting emotional about buying and selling a home

Why Egypt snickers when Steve mentions real estate websites like Zillow!

