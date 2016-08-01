Basic Training Podcast: DIY Egypt Sherrod

Expand / Collapse search

DALLAS - Realtor, author and TV host Egypt Sherrod has been named “America’s most beloved real estate agent” as host of HGTV’s top-rated show, “Property Virgins”, now in its twelfth season, and the upcoming “Flipping Virgins”. 

In This Episode

  • When to sweat and when to relax when you’re just getting into real estate
  • How to keep from getting emotional about buying and selling a home
  • Why Egypt snickers when Steve mentions real estate websites like Zillow!

Contact Steve

facebook.com/SaveMeSteve
twitter.com/stevenoviello
instagram.com/stevenoviello