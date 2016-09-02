Basic Training Podcast: Back to School Brain Food

Steve talks about improving your child’s diet to help their school performance with nutrition advisor Alaina O'Daniel from Natural Grocers.

In This Episode

Making healthy grab-and-go breakfasts

Getting vegetables – yes, vegetables – in your breakfast

How food choices affect attention and school performance

Best brain foods and ‘Good Fats’

How to buy the most nutritious eggs

