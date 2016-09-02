Basic Training Podcast: Back to School Brain Food

Expand / Collapse search

DALLAS - Steve talks about improving your child’s diet to help their school performance with nutrition advisor Alaina O'Daniel from Natural Grocers.

In This Episode

  • Making healthy grab-and-go breakfasts
  • Getting  vegetables – yes, vegetables – in your breakfast
  • How food choices affect attention and school performance
  • Best brain foods and ‘Good Fats’
  • How to buy the most nutritious eggs

