Basic Training Podcast: Back to School Brain Food
DALLAS - Steve talks about improving your child’s diet to help their school performance with nutrition advisor Alaina O'Daniel from Natural Grocers.
In This Episode
- Making healthy grab-and-go breakfasts
- Getting vegetables – yes, vegetables – in your breakfast
- How food choices affect attention and school performance
- Best brain foods and ‘Good Fats’
- How to buy the most nutritious eggs
Contact Steve
facebook.com/SaveMeSteve
twitter.com/stevenoviello
instagram.com/stevenoviello