Yuengling sets launch date for its beer in Texas; announces sweepstakes for 'First Taste Party'

America’s oldest brewery, D.G. Yuengling & Son, announced Yuengling beers will be available in Texas starting August 23.

Yuengling is currently in 22 states on the East Coast, and Texas is the first state in its "westward expansion."

The beers will be brewed here in North Texas at the Molson Coors Ft. Worth brewery as part of a joint venture with Molson Coors Beverage Company to expand Yuengling’s reach.

Along with announcing the launch date for its beer in the Long Star State, Yuengling announced it will hold a SuperFan Sweepstakes "where lucky winners will get the opportunity to attend a Yuengling First Taste Party as a VIP."

Last month, an armored truck delivered the 192-year-old beer making recipe from America's oldest brewery and its proprietary yeast blend to Fort Worth.

