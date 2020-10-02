Youth livestock auction happening Friday at State Fair of Texas

Even though the State Fair of Texas was canceled, one big event is still taking place Friday afternoon.

Typically, more than 2,500 Texas students take part in the annual Big Tex Youth Livestock Auction, an event that dates back to the 1940s. Only 433 earned coveted spots in the auction this year.

Before the pandemic, there were also around 80 livestock shows. For 2020, that number was reduced to just the six biggest shows.

The steers, lambs, goats and more will be up for auction Friday afternoon. It’s a major scholarship opportunity for students around the state.

Zane Potter’s steer Carnyman won the grand champion title Thursday night.

Advertisement

“My dad went... he jumped. He was like hugging, high fiving, screaming. It was amazing. It was probably the best feeling I’ve ever had. And my mom, she came over. She was crying. She gave me a big hug. Everybody was videoing it. I don’t know. It was fun,” said Potter, a Harris County 4H member.

Last year the grand champion steer was sold for $155,000 at auction and overall the State Fair of Texas raised about $1.6 million for student scholarships.

This year they’re not projected to raise as much because of the economic hardships but hope to still raise more than $1 million.