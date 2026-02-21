Youth killed after gun discharges in Arlington home

article

A boy is dead after a gun discharged while being handled by a group of youths at a home in Arlington.

Arlington police were called to a reported shooting on Sausalito Drive near West Arkansas Lane and Little Road on Friday night.

Arriving officers located the boy with a gunshot wound. Despite life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said the preliminary investigation indicates that the victim and several other youths were handling the gun and pointing it at one another when the gun discharged and hit the boy.

The youth who fired the weapon was taken into custody and charged with manslaughter.

He was being held in the Tarrant County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police said they are investigating how the youths gained access to the weapon.

What we don't know:

The victim's identity has not been released.