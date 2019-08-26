Young woman shot in head, burned in SUV on Lower Greenville to be laid to rest

A new college graduate who was kidnapped and murdered last week in Dallas will be remembered Monday afternoon.

The body of 22-year-old Sara Hudson was found in the back of her burned out SUV in the Lower Greenville area. An autopsy showed she had been shot in the head and that the fire may have also contributed to her death.

Police arrested a truck driver, 49-year-old Glen Richter, for the murder. He allegedly kidnapped Hudson, forced her to take money from an ATM and then killed her, police said.

Richter is being held in the Dallas County jail with bond set at $1 million.

Hudson’s family thanked police for working “so tirelessly and diligently” for arresting Richter.

“Sara was a young woman of immense talent and immeasurable potential…The world is a more precious place because of her and sadder now without her,” her family said in a statement.

Hudson’s funeral will be held at St. Michael & All Angels Church in North Texas.