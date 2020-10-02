Young North Texas artist releases debut album

A young North Texas R&B singer and rapper continues to find success after social media helped her launch her music career.

The track “Love Songs” was featured in more than 15 million Tik Tok clips and the video has been viewed more than 7 million times on YouTube.

That led to a record deal for 19-year-old Kaash Paige with Def Jam last year.

Now she’s out with her first full-length album “Teenage Fever.”

“Being a teenager we got through depression. We go through breakups. We go through losing ourselves in love and everything. I just kind of wanted everybody to be able to listen and be able to relate to that,” she said.

Paige is from Grand Prairie.

She has already had the opportunity to work with other well-known artists including Houston-native Travis Scott.

Her album “Teenage Fever” is available on all streaming platforms.