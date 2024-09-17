Yellowstone's Cole Hauser meets with fans at Fort Worth Walmart

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Yellowstone actor Cole Hauser made a special stop at a Fort Worth Walmart on Tuesday.

Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler on the show, made the appearance to celebrate his Free Rein Coffee Company coming to Walmart stores.

The actor was met by fans at the Airport Freeway location on Tuesday morning and signed autographs.

"We're here today not only serving the employees of Walmart, but also the Fort Worth public," said Hauser.

The coffee company is based in San Angelo, Texas.

For each bag of the coffee that is sold at a Walmart store, Free Rein is donating a cup of brewed coffee to active duty military veterans, first responders, nurses or teachers in the United States.

The new season of Yellowstone comes out on November 10.