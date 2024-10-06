Yellowstone cast and crew hold wrap party at Fort Worth's Joe T. Garcia's

article

Cast and crew members for the TV show Yellowstone spent Saturday evening at Joe T. Garcia's in Fort Worth.

The popular show recently wrapped up shooting for its fifth and final season.

"Huge thanks to Taylor and Nic Sheridan and David Glasser for choosing our family table to celebrate your phenomenal team," wrote the restaurant in a post on Facebook.

Yellowstone and other spin-off series from creator Taylor Sheridan occasionally shoot in the Fort Worth area.

Joe T. Garcia's is known as a spot for celeb sightings, including Luke Wilson, Billy Bob Thornton and Harrison Ford