Expand / Collapse search

Investigation underway into death of man in Dallas police custody

By
Published 
Dallas Police Department
FOX 4
article

DALLAS - Investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in Dallas police custody Wednesday.

While investigating an ongoing murder, police took 39-year-old Xzavier Franklin into custody on outstanding warrants.

Featured

Dallas police release video of deadly shootout with murder suspect
article

Dallas police release video of deadly shootout with murder suspect

Dallas police say that 18-year-old Joey Fraire fired two shots at officers. Six officers responded, firing 57 shots, hitting the suspects multiple times.

After an interview with police, he told investigators he was sick and needed to go to a hospital.

He was taken to a hospital just after 3:30 p.m. and died at 9 p.m.

An autopsy will be performed Friday to determine why Franklin died.