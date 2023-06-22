Investigation underway into death of man in Dallas police custody
article
DALLAS - Investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in Dallas police custody Wednesday.
While investigating an ongoing murder, police took 39-year-old Xzavier Franklin into custody on outstanding warrants.
After an interview with police, he told investigators he was sick and needed to go to a hospital.
He was taken to a hospital just after 3:30 p.m. and died at 9 p.m.
An autopsy will be performed Friday to determine why Franklin died.