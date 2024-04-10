Wynonna Judd's daughter Grace Kelley arrested on indecent exposure charge

article

Wynonna Judd's daughter, Grace Kelley, was arrested in Alabama and charged with indecent exposure.

Kelley, 27, was booked into the Elmore County Jail at 5 p.m. local time on April 5, FOX News Digital confirmed. In addition to the indecent exposure charge, Kelley was also booked on obstructing governmental operations charges by the Millbrook Police Department .

Kelley’s bond was set at $1,000. She is due in court on April 11.

Kelley is accused of exposing her breasts and lower body at a busy intersection of Interstate 65 and Highway 14, AL.com reported , citing charging documents.

"When officers tried to arrest her, she would not identify herself and sat down on the roadside, refusing to comply with police," the outlet reported.

Representatives for Judd did not immediately respond to FOX News Digital's request for comment. Kelley is the daughter of Judd and ex-husband Arch Kelley III. The pair also have a son, Elijah.

Kelley was previously granted an early release in 2020 from an eight-year prison sentence at the West Tennessee State Penitentiary, according to FOX News Digital.

Kelley pleaded guilty in 2017 to manufacturing, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine. After leaving a court-ordered drug recovery program and violating her probation, she was sentenced to prison.

Court records indicated that Kelley began her sentence in March 2017 and that her term was supposed to end on Sept. 22, 2024. However, Kelley’s supervision status was then listed as paroled.

Kelley's mother, often referred to simply as "Wynonna," rose to fame in the 1980s alongside her late mother, Naomi, as a mother-daughter country music duo. She went on to release several successful solo albums. Her half-sister, Ashley Judd, is an actress.

In an interview on Fox Nation's "The Pursuit! With John Rich" following Kelley's early release, Judd said, "I've got one on patrol, and I've got one on parole."

FILE - Wynonna Judd is pictured at "The 57th Annual CMA Awards," on Nov. 8, 2023. (Frank Micelotta/Disney via Getty Images) Expand

"I'm no different than anyone else. I've got kids who have made great successful choices. I have just as much to say about the testimony – emphasis on the word 'test' – of both my children saying, 'Wow, that didn't work.'"

Judd added, "I will tell you this: My daughter is the strongest Judd woman in our 'herstory.'"

FOX News Digital Contributed to this story.