Fund created for Dallas 8-year-old who died in Texas flooding at Camp Mystic

The Brief Wynne Naylor, an 8-year-old from Richardson, Texas, died in the Kerr County flood while attending Camp Mystic. The flood, caused by the Guadalupe River rising 26 feet in 45 minutes, led to widespread devastation and over 850 rescues. Wynne's family has established the "More Like Wynne" foundation, with donations benefiting Lake Highlands Elementary School.



An 8-year-old girl, Wynne Naylor, from Richardson, Texas, has been identified as one of the Camp Mystic attendees who died in the devastating Kerr County flood.

Wynne Naylor dies in flood at Camp Mystic

The Guadalupe River rose 26 feet in just 45 minutes during the early morning hours of Friday, July 4, sweeping away homes and vehicles and prompting more than 850 rescues.

Wynne, a student at Lake Highlands Elementary, was remembered by her family for her profound love of the outdoors, her faith, and her community.

"There are no words to express our gratitude to everyone who supported Wynne and our entire family through this time," the Naylor family said in a statement. "Wynne has a great love of the outdoors, a love of God, and love for her community."

What you can do:

In honor of Wynne's life and legacy, her family has established a foundation called More Like Wynne. A portion of the proceeds from the foundation will be donated to Lake Highlands Elementary School. Donations can be made at https://dallasfoundation.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create/fund?funit_id=5323.

Richardson ISD expressed its condolences and offered support to the Naylor family and the wider community.

What they're saying:

"We join communities across Texas in grieving the loss of life and those whose lives are forever changed by the disaster in Central Texas and Camp Mystic, including members of our RISD family who have suffered from unimaginable loss," the district stated. "As you may have heard, one of our students at Lake Highlands Elementary, Wynne Naylor, tragically lost her life during the floods."

The district announced that counselors will be available in the Lake Highlands Elementary library on Monday, July 14, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. to provide grief and crisis support to students, staff, parents, and community members.