Wylie woman run over by high school teen looking to fight her younger brother: police

The Brief 25-year-old Victoria Baribe has several broken bones, damage to internal organs and is in a wheelchair after police say she was run over by 18-year-old Mahey Mohammed last month. Mahommed admitted to police that he was driving the Dodge Charger that video shows running over Baribe. He's charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Wylie East defeated Wylie High in football three days before the accident, and police are investigating claims that the confrontation may have stemmed from the game.



A young Collin County woman has a long recovery ahead of her after she ended up a victim of a fight among high school students.

25-year-old Victoria Baribe suffered broken bones and damage to internal organs. She's in a wheelchair.

Police say Victoria was struck by a Wylie High School student last month during a confrontation at her home.

Video shows a Dodge Charger driving over Victoria in front of her family’s home.

"It’s so painful to us," her mom, Josephine Baribe, told FOX 4 on Monday.

Victoria is in a wheelchair and barely able to speak or move after suffering injuries to her neck, ribs, liver, lungs and more.

"That was a nightmare to my life for my daughter to have to go through that," Josephine said.

The Wylie Police Department charged 18-year-old Mahey Mohammed with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The department says he admitted to driving the Charger which struck Victoria.

Police say Mohammed and three passengers, all Wylie High School students, went to confront Victoria’s younger brother, who is a wide receiver at Wylie East High.

Wylie East defeated Wylie High in football three days before the accident, and police are investigating claims that the confrontation may have stemmed from the game.

"And Victoria asked them, ‘Really? You want to beat up my brother because of a high school game?’" Josephine said.

The mom says her daughter went outside their home to speak with the group trying to confront her brother.

Video shows Victoria stepping in front of the car and appearing to slam the hood before the driver accelerates.

"They drove the car over her body with high speed," Josephine said.

Wylie police tell FOX 4 they do not expect charges to be filed against the other passengers in the vehicle.

Meanwhile, the Baribe family says there’s no telling how much time and money Victoria’s recovery will cost since she doesn’t have insurance.

Mohammed was released from jail after posting a $50,000 bond.