Wylie shooting: 17-year-old shot several times in field at Dodd Park

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The Brief Wylie police are investigating the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Ty’Ron Kuria, who was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a field at Dodd Park on Thursday evening. Witnesses reported hearing several shots and seeing a group of males fleeing the area in different directions just after 6 p.m. Although officers performed lifesaving measures, Kuria was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at a nearby hospital. Investigators are now seeking information to identify the suspects involved.



A 17-year-old died Thursday evening after he was shot multiple times in a field at a Wylie park, according to police.

What we know:

Wylie police responded to reports of gunfire at Dodd Park just after 6 p.m. Thursday. Witnesses told investigators they heard several shots before seeing several males running from the area in different directions.

Officers discovered a victim in a nearby field suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police performed lifesaving measures until the victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities identified the victim as 17-year-old Ty’Ron Kuria.

The investigation remains ongoing as detectives work to determine a motive. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wylie Police Department at 972-442-8171.

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear how many suspects were involved or if they were known to the victim.