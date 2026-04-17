Wylie shooting: 17-year-old shot several times in field at Dodd Park
WYLIE, Texas - A 17-year-old died Thursday evening after he was shot multiple times in a field at a Wylie park, according to police.
What we know:
Wylie police responded to reports of gunfire at Dodd Park just after 6 p.m. Thursday. Witnesses told investigators they heard several shots before seeing several males running from the area in different directions.
Officers discovered a victim in a nearby field suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police performed lifesaving measures until the victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities identified the victim as 17-year-old Ty’Ron Kuria.
The investigation remains ongoing as detectives work to determine a motive. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wylie Police Department at 972-442-8171.
What we don't know:
It is currently unclear how many suspects were involved or if they were known to the victim.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Wylie police.