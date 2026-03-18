Wylie pedestrian dies after hit by pickup truck

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The Brief A man died Wednesday morning after being struck by a pickup truck near Westgate Way and FB 544 in Wylie. The driver involved remained at the scene and is currently cooperating with the police investigation. The victim's identity is currently unknown, and authorities have not yet determined if any charges will be filed.



A man was killed after being hit by a pickup truck in Wylie on Wednesday morning.

What we know:

The fatal crash happened just before 11 a.m. near Westgate Way and FB 544.

The male victim was unresponsive when police and paramedics arrived. He died despite efforts to save his life.

The driver who hit him remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

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What we don't know:

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Police also haven’t said whether the driver will face charges.