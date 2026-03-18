Wylie pedestrian dies after hit by pickup truck
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WYLIE, Texas - A man was killed after being hit by a pickup truck in Wylie on Wednesday morning.
What we know:
The fatal crash happened just before 11 a.m. near Westgate Way and FB 544.
The male victim was unresponsive when police and paramedics arrived. He died despite efforts to save his life.
The driver who hit him remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.
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What we don't know:
The victim’s identity has not yet been released.
Police also haven’t said whether the driver will face charges.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Wylie Police Department.