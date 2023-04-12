Wylie man who impregnated 11-year-old sentenced to 65 years in prison

A Wylie man was sentenced to 65 years in prison without parole after he was found guilty of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child.

28-year-old Jose Rodriguez-Aguirre sexually abused the victim over the course of a year, starting when she was 11 years old. At her yearly physical, doctors discovered she was pregnant.

Jose Manuel Rodriguez-Aguirre

The child then told a family member about the abuse, who reported it to police and CPS.

DNA testing performed by the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification in Fort Worth indicated a strong likelihood that Rodriguez-Aguirre was the father of the victim's child.

The young girl testified against Rodriguez-Aguirre in the case.

A jury found the man guilty and determined the 65-year sentence.

By law, someone found guilty of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child is not eligible for parole.