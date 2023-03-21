Wylie man accused of sexually abusing children

article

Police in the Collin County city of Wylie arrested a man who may have sexually abused several children.

Investigators said a child told a school counselor about abuse involving 40-year-old Cedric Johnson.

They now believe Johnson had continuous sexual contact with the young victim.

When police arrested Johnson late last week, they found him in a parking lot with a second child who was believed to be in danger.

Johnson was booked into the Collin County jail and charged with continuous sexual assault of a child under the age of 14.

Investigators are now trying to determine if there are any other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wylie Police Department.