Expand / Collapse search

Wylie man accused of sexually abusing children

By
Published 
Wylie
FOX 4
article

Cedric Johnson (Wylie PD)

WYLIE, Texas - Police in the Collin County city of Wylie arrested a man who may have sexually abused several children.

Investigators said a child told a school counselor about abuse involving 40-year-old Cedric Johnson.

They now believe Johnson had continuous sexual contact with the young victim.

Related

Dallas ISD middle school athletic director charged with improper relationship with student
article

Dallas ISD middle school athletic director charged with improper relationship with student

The athletic director at a Dallas ISD middle school was arrested after police said she had an improper relationship with a student.

When police arrested Johnson late last week, they found him in a parking lot with a second child who was believed to be in danger.

Johnson was booked into the Collin County jail and charged with continuous sexual assault of a child under the age of 14.

Investigators are now trying to determine if there are any other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wylie Police Department.