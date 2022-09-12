Wylie ISD teacher, another person shot and killed Sunday night

article

A Wylie ISD teacher and another person were shot and killed in the city of Josephine on Sunday night.

Lacie Moore taught 5th grade English and Language Arts at Davis Intermediate School. She had been with the school district since 2020.

Josephine Police were called to the 700 block of Mallard drive after 8 p.m. Sunday night.

Two adults were found dead from gunshot wounds.

The other person who was killed has not been identified.

The Josephine Police Department called the shooting an isolated incident, and that there is not a threat to the community.

In a statement, Wylie ISD said "Mrs. Moore positively impacted the lives of so many students, and we are heartbroken by the loss of this incredible teacher and even better person."

The district brought additional counselors to school for any students, staff or families in need of support.