5-year-old on bike killed after being hit by car in Wylie, police say

By
Published  May 31, 2024 10:43am CDT
Wylie
FOX 4

WYLIE, Texas - A 5-year-old Wylie boy was hit and killed by a car earlier this week.

Wylie police and fire were called to the Glen Knoll Mobile Home Park on Wednesday, May 29 for a crash.

First responders found 5-year-old Jaden Ramos had been hit by a vehicle while he was riding his bike.

Ramos was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and is cooperating with police.

The crash is under investigation.