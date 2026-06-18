Wylie assistant principal facing new federal child exploitation charges

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The Brief Former Wylie East High School Assistant Principal Zachary Neu faces new federal charges after being hit with two counts of enticement of a minor on Wednesday. The federal charges follow an earlier arrest this month for soliciting prostitution from a minor and an improper relationship with a student. Neu is no longer employed by the school district, according to Wylie ISD.



A former Wylie East High School assistant principal was arrested again and is facing new federal child exploitation charges.

What's new:

On Wednesday, Zachary Neu was charged with two counts of enticement of a minor.

The backstory:

Neu was arrested earlier this month and charged with soliciting prostitution from a minor and an improper relationship between an educator and a student.

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The 32-year-old is from Richardson but was an assistant principal at Wylie East High School, about 40 minutes outside of Dallas.

Police said a recent high school graduate reported him for inappropriate communication.

Neu reportedly offered to buy the minor alcohol and send money for lingerie in exchange for sexual conduct.

A second victim was later identified.

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Wylie ISD said Neu is no longer employed by the district.

What's next:

The case is now being investigated by Wylie police and the FBI.