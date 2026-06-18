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Wylie assistant principal facing new federal child exploitation charges

By
FOX 4
Wylie
Published June 18, 2026 12:18 PM CDT
Published June 18, 2026 12:18 PM CDT
article

The Brief

    • Former Wylie East High School Assistant Principal Zachary Neu faces new federal charges after being hit with two counts of enticement of a minor on Wednesday.
    • The federal charges follow an earlier arrest this month for soliciting prostitution from a minor and an improper relationship with a student.
    • Neu is no longer employed by the school district, according to Wylie ISD.

WYLIE, Texas - A former Wylie East High School assistant principal was arrested again and is facing new federal child exploitation charges.

What's new:

On Wednesday, Zachary Neu was charged with two counts of enticement of a minor.

The backstory:

Neu was arrested earlier this month and charged with soliciting prostitution from a minor and an improper relationship between an educator and a student.

Related

Wylie assistant principal arrested after soliciting prostitution from a minor
article

Wylie assistant principal arrested after soliciting prostitution from a minor

A former Wylie ISD administrator has been arrested after allegedly soliciting sex from a recent graduate in the district.

The 32-year-old is from Richardson but was an assistant principal at Wylie East High School, about 40 minutes outside of Dallas.

Police said a recent high school graduate reported him for inappropriate communication. 

Neu reportedly offered to buy the minor alcohol and send money for lingerie in exchange for sexual conduct.

A second victim was later identified.

Related

Second victim ID'd after former Wylie ISD admin charged with soliciting prostitution from minor
article

Second victim ID'd after former Wylie ISD admin charged with soliciting prostitution from minor

The former Wylie East High School assistant principal who was arrested for soliciting prostitution from a minor on Thursday is now facing an additional charge, police announced on Friday.

Wylie ISD said Neu is no longer employed by the district.

What's next:

The case is now being investigated by Wylie police and the FBI.

The Source: The information in this story comes from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Texas, along with past news coverage.

WylieRichardsonEducationCrime and Public Safety