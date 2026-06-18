Wylie assistant principal facing new federal child exploitation charges
WYLIE, Texas - A former Wylie East High School assistant principal was arrested again and is facing new federal child exploitation charges.
What's new:
On Wednesday, Zachary Neu was charged with two counts of enticement of a minor.
The backstory:
Neu was arrested earlier this month and charged with soliciting prostitution from a minor and an improper relationship between an educator and a student.
The 32-year-old is from Richardson but was an assistant principal at Wylie East High School, about 40 minutes outside of Dallas.
Police said a recent high school graduate reported him for inappropriate communication.
Neu reportedly offered to buy the minor alcohol and send money for lingerie in exchange for sexual conduct.
A second victim was later identified.
Wylie ISD said Neu is no longer employed by the district.
What's next:
The case is now being investigated by Wylie police and the FBI.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Texas, along with past news coverage.