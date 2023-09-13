Expand / Collapse search

WWII veteran hoping for 100 cards for her 100th birthday

DALLAS - A World War II veteran from North Texas is hoping others will help her celebrate her 100th birthday.

Ethelyn Bell would like 100 birthday cards.

She’s a resident at the Clyde W. Cosper Texas State Veterans home in Bonham, located 70 miles northeast of Dallas.

The Texas Land Commissioner's Office shared a picture of Ethelyn holding up a sign with her address.

She joined the military at the age of 21 in 1945.

She served as an Army nurse in Japan during World War II.

After the military, she worked as a school nurse in McKinney.

Her birthday celebration is on Oct. 4.