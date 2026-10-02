DART train hits, kills pedestrian crossing the tracks in Garland

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The Brief A pedestrian was struck and killed by a DART train Friday morning in Garland while attempting to cross the tracks. Road closures and train service disruptions between the Forest Lane/Jupiter and Downtown Garland stations have since ended. The identity of the pedestrian killed in the collision has not yet been released.



A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train in Garland on Friday morning.

What we know:

Garland police said the deadly accident happened around 7 a.m. on the DART tracks near Newman and Austin streets.

DART officials confirmed a pedestrian attempted to cross the tracks ahead of a Blue Line train and was struck by the train.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

Big picture view:

Garland Road between Walnut and State streets was shut down on Friday morning.

DART also set up a bus link to transport riders between the Forest Lane/Jupiter and Downtown Garland stations.

The streets and train stations have since reopened.