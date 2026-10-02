DART train hits, kills pedestrian crossing the tracks in Garland
GARLAND, Texas - A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train in Garland on Friday morning.
What we know:
Garland police said the deadly accident happened around 7 a.m. on the DART tracks near Newman and Austin streets.
DART officials confirmed a pedestrian attempted to cross the tracks ahead of a Blue Line train and was struck by the train.
The pedestrian died at the scene.
Big picture view:
Garland Road between Walnut and State streets was shut down on Friday morning.
DART also set up a bus link to transport riders between the Forest Lane/Jupiter and Downtown Garland stations.
The streets and train stations have since reopened.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Garland Police Department and DART officials.