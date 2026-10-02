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Firefighters responding to large fire at DG’s Night Club in Northwest Dallas

By
FOX 4
Texas
Published October 2, 2026 6:34 AM CDT
Published October 2, 2026 6:34 AM CDT
Crews tackling large structure fire at Dallas nightclub on Northwest Highway
Crews tackling large structure fire at Dallas nightclub on Northwest Highway

Crews tackling large structure fire at Dallas nightclub on Northwest Highway

An early morning 2-alarm fire at DG's Night Club on Northwest Highway in Dallas forced firefighters into a defensive attack after heavy smoke and hidden flames were discovered, but no injuries were reported.

The Brief

    • Dallas Fire crews were dispatched to DG’s Night Club on Northwest Highway around 3 a.m. Friday morning.
    • The building was empty when the fire was reported, and there have been no reported injuries.
    • The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

DALLAS - Firefighters were dispatched to a large structure fire at DG's Night Club in Dallas early Friday morning.

What we know:

Fire crews were dispatched at 3:02 a.m. to a fire at DG’s Night Club, located in Northwest Dallas.

Officials say when firefighters arrived, heavy smoke was coming from the building. 

Crews tried to fight the fire from inside, but they quickly found that the fire was hidden within a number of void spaces, and was already in its advanced stages.

Because of this, a second alarm was transmitted, and the fire is now being fought defensively.

Dallas Fire-Rescue personnel are using a combination of ground lines and two aerial ladder pipes in an effort to surround and drown out the fire.

The building was empty when the fire was reported, and there have been no reported injuries.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire has not been reported, and the extent of the damage to the building is not yet known.

The Source: The information in this article comes from Dallas Fire-Rescue. 

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