Firefighters responding to large fire at DG’s Night Club in Northwest Dallas

The Brief Dallas Fire crews were dispatched to DG’s Night Club on Northwest Highway around 3 a.m. Friday morning. The building was empty when the fire was reported, and there have been no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.



Firefighters were dispatched to a large structure fire at DG's Night Club in Dallas early Friday morning.

What we know:

Fire crews were dispatched at 3:02 a.m. to a fire at DG’s Night Club, located in Northwest Dallas.

Officials say when firefighters arrived, heavy smoke was coming from the building.

Crews tried to fight the fire from inside, but they quickly found that the fire was hidden within a number of void spaces, and was already in its advanced stages.

Because of this, a second alarm was transmitted, and the fire is now being fought defensively.

Dallas Fire-Rescue personnel are using a combination of ground lines and two aerial ladder pipes in an effort to surround and drown out the fire.



The building was empty when the fire was reported, and there have been no reported injuries.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire has not been reported, and the extent of the damage to the building is not yet known.