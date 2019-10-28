Wrong-way driver kills 1 on Dallas North Tollway

article

One driver died early Monday in a fiery wrong-way crash on the Dallas North Tollway.

Police said an SUV was headed north in the southbound lanes around 2 a.m. Minutes later it hit a car head-on near Mockingbird Lane.

The driver of the car died at the scene. The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

The southbound lanes of the Dallas North Tollway remain closed at Northwest Highway as the investigation continues.