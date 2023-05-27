Wreaths Across America exhibit visits North Texas for Memorial Day weekend

article

Memorial Day weekend is about something much more than just spending time with family and friends.

Many are making sure to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom, and that included going to the Wreaths Across America exhibit in North Texas.

Organizers said they raised more than $15,000 in donations at the event in Garland Saturday.

All the money raised goes to make sure every veteran grave at DFW National Cemetery has a wreath on it in December.

Remember, honor, and teach. That is the mission of Wreaths Across America.

Carmen Archibeque brought her two youngest kids to the Wreaths Across America mobile exhibit.

"It’s just very moving and very touching," she said. "We don’t have any service members currently in our family, but we just have to honor and remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice."

The exhibit shares the history of the non-profit, which started small.

In 2008, more than 100,000 wreaths were placed on veterans’ graves in the U.S.

That has grown to 2.7 million wreaths placed last year across the country, and more overseas.

"I think what they should take away is that one man started an organization because he wanted to remember all veterans," Larry Allen said.

Allen is with the North Texas Wreaths of Honor.

He helps ensure the more than 50,000 veterans’ graves at DFW National Cemetery have a wreath.

"We need more and more people to help us every year. Last year, we had 5,000 people out there and we laid 52,500 wreaths. We’re going to need 58,500 wreaths this year," he said.

On the same day every year, volunteers across the country place the wreaths on veterans’ graves at hundreds of cemeteries.

The date for this year is December 16.

Archibeque said her daughter’s American Heritage Girls troop will participate.

"We have not had the opportunity to serve yet, but we are committed to serving this December and laying wreaths. I think it’s important for my kids to see that," she said.

And important to remember what Memorial Day means.

"It’s more than just hot dogs and barbecues," she added. "That’s why it’s important that you don’t forget that our freedom isn’t free."

The Wreaths Across America mobile exhibit is traveling across the state.

It made its way to North Texas Friday in Flower Mound.

It was in Garland Saturday, and on Sunday, it will be in Irving from 1 to 5 p.m. at Irving Veteran Memorial Park.