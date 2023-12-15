Wreaths Across America to honor veterans at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery

Wreaths Across America will honor veterans on Saturday with ceremonies across the country.

In North Texas, volunteers will place wreaths at the graves of 54,000 veterans.

"It's great to see how the youth out there are willing to step up and carry on the tradition," said Air Force Veteran Larry Wilhem.

12 semi-trucks with a police escort arrived at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery early Friday morning.

"It's a wonderful way to take a break from focusing on ourselves and all the hustle and bustle of the holidays and just remember, honor the veterans who have given us so much and are the reason we have the freedom to do what we do," said Misty Weaver, the lead coordinator of Wreaths Across America.

An army of volunteers worked to unload 4,500 boxes filled with 12 wreaths each.

Among them, UT Dallas's baseball team.

"We like to give back to the community. This is a really important experience for the guys. These guys, they laid down their lives to help this country. I don't think there is any other way better to give back," said UTD baseball player Dylan Hugley.

Many companies also organized to have employees come volunteer.

"This is my fourth year volunteering, do it every year," said volunteer Maria Solis. "This is our way of support them for supporting us."

Others took the day off to participate.

"Definitely worth it. I'm a teacher. She said they let teacher's off, I said, no, I took off," said Jacqueline Greer, whose daughter is a veteran.

The cold rain was an afterthought for those who volunteered.

"I'm sure they've done more than this in worse weather than this for our country. This is the best way to show them we love and respect them," said volunteer Joshua Carroll.

This year, there are enough wreaths for full coverage of the 54,000 graves at DFW Cemetery.

"We were 18,000 short, 24 hours from our cut-off, and we put it out there and everybody just came through. We met our goal before cut-off and even exceeded it," said Weaver.

Volunteers took the boxes throughout the cemetery, so during Saturday's wreath laying families will be able to say a veteran's name as they lay a wreath on each grave.

What is happening here is being replicated at more than 41,000 locations around the country.

"It makes them feel good their loved one has not been forgotten," said Larry Allen, the coordinator for DFW National Cemetery.

Tomorrow, more than 2 million wreaths will be placed across local, national and military cemeteries.

At the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, parking is limited.

It is recommended you arrive by 9:30 a.m. if you have a specific section where a loved one is buried.

The ceremony begins at 11 a.m., with a wreath laying at noon.