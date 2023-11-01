World Series: National Anthem singer, ceremonial first pitch announced for Game 5

The Texas Rangers will play the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 5 of the World Series on Wednesday night.

Major League Baseball announced the National Anthem singer and the person who will throw out the first pitch at Chase Field.

National Anthem Game 5 - Dinah Jane

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 13: Dinah Jane of Fifth Harmony poses in the press room at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards at Galen Center on August 13, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic) Expand

Dinah Jane will perform the anthem before Wednesday night's game.

She was a member of the group Fifth Harmony.

Ceremonial First Pitch Game 5

Tyler Moldovan

Phoenix police officer Tyler Moldovan will throw out the first pitch on Wednesday night.

Moldovan was shot eight times and badly wounded in 2021.

He returned home in June of 2022.