World Series champion Texas Rangers to visit President Biden at White House

By
Published  August 5, 2024 6:49pm CDT
Texas Rangers
FOX 4

DALLAS - The 2023 World Series champ Texas Rangers are heading to the White House.

The team will meet with President Joe Biden this Thursday in Washington, D.C.

Each year, the World Series champions are honored with a special ceremony at the U.S. Capitol.

This will be the first time the Rangers will make a White House visit after winning its first championship in franchise history by defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks last November.

The Rangers will fly to Washington, D.C. after their game on Wednesday against the Houston Astros.