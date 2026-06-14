"Truly American": Dutch, Japanese fans laud atmosphere inside Dallas Stadium during World Cup draw

The Brief Japan and the Netherlands fought to a 2-2 draw in the first 2026 FIFA World Cup match at Dallas Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Many who spoke to FOX 4 praised the atmosphere in the stadium, saying it was better than any other event held at what's normally called AT&T Stadium. Dutch and Japanese fans were in awe of the stadium itself, saying it's much different than their stadiums back home in Europe and Asia.



International fans of both the Netherlands and Japan told FOX 4 they were impressed with the atmosphere in Dallas Stadium during the 2-2 World Cup draw between the two countries.

"Truly American"

FOX 4's Peyton Yager caught up with several fans from the Netherlands who were in awe of what we call Jerry World.

"That was great, really great. Truly American, I have to say," one fan from the Netherlands told Yager.

"What a stadium. We don't have these kinds of stadiums in Europe," he continued. "And it's air-conditioned, it's very good!"

George Homminga told Yager he felt like his team lost after conceding a late goal to Japan, but that he loved Dallas Stadium.

"We had difficulty with the temperature, but it was a great day. Perfect all around."

George Homminga

Several Dutch fans noted how there were more Japanese fans than they expected, and how loud the Japanese fans were.

"And they made more noise… the Japanese had drums, so that was spectacular," one couple told Yager.

"Japan had the best energy. I know I'm wearing a Netherlands shirt but Japan forever," Nicky Koonjbeearry told FOX 4's Steven Dial.

That was a [expletive] roller-coaster!"

Japanese fans who talked to Dial were equally excited about the Dallas Stadium experience as their Dutch counterparts were.

"It was so fun in here. Better than anything ever in AT&T Stadium," Alecia Withers told Dial. I had so much fun."

"That was a [expletive] roller-coaster," one jubilant Japanese fan yelled. "We came back!"

Japan vs. Netherlands recap

The Netherlands and Japan played to a thrilling 2-2 draw in their opening World Cup Group F match in Dallas after a scoreless first half exploded into life.

Goals from Virgil van Dijk and Crysencio Summerville twice put the Dutch ahead, but the resilient Samurai Blue answered back each time, sealing the point with an 88th-minute header from Daichi Kamada.

What's next:

Sunday's match was the first of nine World Cup matches to be played at Dallas Stadium.

The next match in North Texas will be at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, when England and Croatia square off in Arlington.