World Cup fans 'beat the heat' in Arlington ahead of Wednesday's match

The Brief Fans visiting Arlington for the World Cup are flooding into air-conditioned restaurants to escape soaring Texas temperatures ahead of Wednesday's match between England and Croatia. Arlington officials have deployed a multi-layered EMS operation, including a sprawling mobile emergency medical unit to treat minor heat emergencies and protect visiting fans who are unaccustomed to the humidity. First aid support units staffed by volunteers will also be strategically placed along routes to Dallas Stadium to distribute water and basic supplies.



A multi-layered emergency medical operation is underway in Arlington to protect visiting World Cup fans from heat exhaustion as temperatures soar ahead of Wednesday's highly anticipated match.

Preparations for the match

What we know:

The current game in North Texas is beating the heat as soccer fans pack into air-conditioned spaces, including The Londoner restaurant located just a few blocks from Dallas Stadium. Many are in the area to catch Wednesday’s match-up between England and Croatia.

To combat the effects of the soaring temperatures, Arlington officials are deploying a sprawling mobile emergency medical unit across the stadium footprint. The unit is designed to treat fans experiencing minor emergencies and to prevent area hospitals from becoming overburdened.

Additionally, support units staffed by volunteers will be strategically placed along the routes to Dallas Stadium. While these are not full first-aid stations, volunteers will be actively distributing water and basic first-aid items like bandages for minor injuries.

What they're saying:

Officials said the number one piece of advice for those attending Wednesday's match is to stay hydrated, remain aware of how they are feeling in the crowd, and seek help immediately if they suspect they are becoming overheated.

"We still have people coming from other countries that are visiting that aren’t used to the Texas heat, so we have the option to bring them in, cool them off, start with some nice simple oral hydration, keep them cool out of the environment," said Chris Weinzapfel, operations manager for Arlington EMS.

Fans that FOX 4 spoke to on Tuesday had varying opinions on the heat.

"It’s pretty warm, nice and warm in Vegas too, but not like this. It’s pretty stifling this heat. It’s a different heat. Vegas is a dry heat, and we are pretty humid," said Andrew Cartman, a visitor from Australia.

"I don’t think it’s actually too bad. They talk about it a bit too much in the news. We are coping fine with it. It’s pretty hot back home in the moment. We’re kind of used to it now," said Ryan Swain, a visitor from London.