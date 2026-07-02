Dallas police searching for white sedan involved in fatal Pleasant Grove hit-and-run

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The Brief A pedestrian died at a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle while trying to cross South Buckner Boulevard in Pleasant Grove late Wednesday night. Police are searching for a white sedan traveling northbound that struck the man and fled the scene without stopping. No arrests have been made, and the identity of the victim is currently being withheld pending family notification.



Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a pedestrian in the Pleasant Grove neighborhood of Dallas late Wednesday night, authorities said.

Hit-and-run

What we know:

Dallas police officers responded to the scene on South Buckner Boulevard, just north of the Elam Road exit, shortly after 10:30 p.m.

Investigators determined that a man was trying to cross the boulevard when a white sedan traveling northbound struck him. The driver of the sedan failed to stop and left the scene.

The victim was found by responding officers and rushed to a local hospital, where he died a short time later, according to police. His identity has not yet been released pending family notification.

Detectives are actively working to identify the driver and locate the vehicle involved. Anyone with information is urged to contact Dallas police.