Suspect arrested for murder after fatal South Dallas beating

article

The Brief David Brown, 23, was arrested Monday by a U.S. Marshals' Task Force and charged with murder for the fatal beating of a man in South Dallas last month. Police found 40-year-old John William Nelson unresponsive after a disturbance on Second Avenue on June 18; he was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. The medical examiner ruled the death a homicide, but investigators have not yet released a motive or detailed the relationship between the suspect and the victim.



A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the fatal beating of a man in South Dallas last month, authorities announced Tuesday.

Homicide arrest in Dallas

What we know:

David Brown, 23, was taken into custody Monday by the U.S. Marshals’ Task Force. He was booked into the Lew Sterrett Jail and faces a charge of murder.

The arrest stems from an incident on June 18. At approximately 9 p.m., Dallas police officers responded to an emergency ambulance call regarding a disturbance in the 4800 block of Second Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found 40-year-old John William Nelson unresponsive at the scene. Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedics took Nelson to Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, where he was pronounced dead at 9:27 p.m.

According to records from the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office, an autopsy was ordered and Nelson's manner of death has been ruled a homicide.

Police have not released a motive for the killing or detailed the relationship between Brown and Nelson.

The investigation into the incident remains active.

What you can do:

Authorities urge anyone with information regarding the case to contact Dallas Police Detective Y. Perez at 469-849-3757 or via email at yahir.perez@dallaspolice.gov.