Suspect arrested for murder after fatal South Dallas beating
DALLAS - A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the fatal beating of a man in South Dallas last month, authorities announced Tuesday.
Homicide arrest in Dallas
What we know:
David Brown, 23, was taken into custody Monday by the U.S. Marshals’ Task Force. He was booked into the Lew Sterrett Jail and faces a charge of murder.
The arrest stems from an incident on June 18. At approximately 9 p.m., Dallas police officers responded to an emergency ambulance call regarding a disturbance in the 4800 block of Second Avenue.
Upon arrival, officers found 40-year-old John William Nelson unresponsive at the scene. Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedics took Nelson to Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, where he was pronounced dead at 9:27 p.m.
According to records from the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office, an autopsy was ordered and Nelson's manner of death has been ruled a homicide.
Police have not released a motive for the killing or detailed the relationship between Brown and Nelson.
The investigation into the incident remains active.
What you can do:
Authorities urge anyone with information regarding the case to contact Dallas Police Detective Y. Perez at 469-849-3757 or via email at yahir.perez@dallaspolice.gov.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department.