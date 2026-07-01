World Cup 2026: 4 arrests made at Norway-Ivory Coast match in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas - Four people were arrested in Arlington during Norway's win over the Ivory Coast on Tuesday.
The Round of 32 match was held at AT&T Stadium, which FIFA refers to as Dallas Stadium for the duration of the tournament.
Arrests at Dallas Stadium
What we know:
Arlington police say two of the arrests were for solicitation over scalping tickets, one was for public intoxication and another for an out-of-state parole violation.
What we don't know:
Police have not released any information about the individuals who were arrested.
World Cup Arrests in Arlington
Dig deeper:
While there have not been major issues in Arlington, arrests have been made at matches.
- June 14: Netherlands vs. Japan - 3 arrests
- June 27: Argentina vs. Jordan - 7 arrests
- June 30: Ivory Coast vs. Norway - 4 arrests
Norway-Ivory Coast
Norway defeated Ivory Coast 2-1 and will advance in the World Cup. Haaland's goal in the 85th minute put Norway ahead 2–1.
Organizers say 69,665 people attended the match.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Arlington Police and FIFA.