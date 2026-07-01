The Brief 4 arrested at the Ivory Coast-Norway match in Arlington. Arrests included solicitation, public intoxication and a parole violation. Nearly 70,000 fans attended the match.



Four people were arrested in Arlington during Norway's win over the Ivory Coast on Tuesday.

The Round of 32 match was held at AT&T Stadium, which FIFA refers to as Dallas Stadium for the duration of the tournament.

Arrests at Dallas Stadium

What we know:

Arlington police say two of the arrests were for solicitation over scalping tickets, one was for public intoxication and another for an out-of-state parole violation.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any information about the individuals who were arrested.

World Cup Arrests in Arlington

Dig deeper:

While there have not been major issues in Arlington, arrests have been made at matches.

June 14: Netherlands vs. Japan - 3 arrests

June 27: Argentina vs. Jordan - 7 arrests

June 30: Ivory Coast vs. Norway - 4 arrests

Norway-Ivory Coast

Norway defeated Ivory Coast 2-1 and will advance in the World Cup. Haaland's goal in the 85th minute put Norway ahead 2–1.

Organizers say 69,665 people attended the match.