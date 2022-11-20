World Cup opens in Qatar: What to know on Day 1

The FIFA World Cup opened Sunday with a flashy opening ceremony.

It’s the first time it's being held in the Middle East and the first time it will be played in the fall and winter because of Qatar's climate.

Qatar and Ecuador will kick off the monthlong tournament at 11 a.m. Eastern time.

Other matches on World Cup opening day

The first full day of competition also includes a Group B match between heavily-favored England against Iran at Khalifa International Stadium, and the Netherlands against Senegal at Al Thumama Stadium in Group A.

General view of Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar on 19 November 2022, one day before the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. (Photo by Simon Holmes/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Expand

England is one of the favorites and was a semifinalist four years ago in Russia, plus a runner-up at last year's European Championship. But the Three Lions came to Qatar winless in their last six games, hoping their strong track record in recent major tournaments turns the team around.

Injury report

Two of the best players in the world were ruled out of the tournament with injuries before it even began.

France striker Karim Benzema, the Ballon d’Or winner, is out after hurting his left thigh during training on Saturday. Senegal forward Sadio Mane, runner-up to Benzema in voting for world player of the year, is out with a leg injury he picked up last week while playing for Bayern Munich.

Karim Benzema of France during Team France practice ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Al Sadd SC Stadium on November 19, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Previously, France midfielders Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante were ruled out, as was Germany striker Timo Werner. Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku and South Korea captain Son Heung-min arrived in Qatar with lingering injuries.

How does the World Cup work?

Thirty-two teams, 64 matches, 29 days. Get ready for a feast of soccer. There are eight groups of four teams, with the top two advancing to the 16-team knockout stage.

General view inside the stadium prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group A match between Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

There will be four games back-to-back per day — yes, four! — for most of the first two sets of group games, then simultaneous kickoffs for the last two games in each group.

There’ll be no break for the knockout stage, which begins the day after the group stage ends. The first day without soccer comes on Dec. 7 — the 17th day of competition.

The World Cup final is set for Dec. 18.

Why is Qatar a controversial World Cup host?

The host country has faced controversy over its stance on LGBTQ rights and its treatment of low-paid laborers who built more than $200 billion in infrastructure ahead of the World Cup.

The flags of the participating countries of the Qatar 2022 World Cup flutter over Corniche promenade with the background of Doha's skyline on November 19, 2022, ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup football tournament. (Photo by KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via G Expand

It also sparked outcry on Friday when officials banned the sale of beer at World Cup stadiums. When Qatar launched its bid to host the World Cup, the country agreed to FIFA’s requirements of selling alcohol in stadiums. The about-face came two days before the start of the tournament.

Beer will be served in the luxury hospitality areas of the arenas, as well as the FIFA Fan Festival, where thousands were turned away Saturday due to overcrowding. The small country, with a population of 3 million, is expected to draw 1.2 million visitors for the tournament.

Qatar, which is governed by a hereditary emir who has absolute say over all governmental decisions, follows an ultraconservative form of Islam known as Wahhabism like neighboring Saudi Arabia. In recent years, Qatar has transformed into an ultra-modern hub following a natural gas boom in the 1990s, but it has faced pressure from within to stay true to its Islamic heritage and Bedouin roots.

Eight of the 13 team captains from European nations planned to wear "One Love" armbands promoting inclusivity and LGBTQ rights in Qatar, where same-sex relationships are outlawed.

US Men's Team names captain, will play Monday

Tyler Adams will captain the United States team at the World Cup, at 23 the youngest of this year's tournament and the youngest for the Americans at the soccer showcase since Walter Bahr in 1950.

The last of the 32 captains announced for this year's World Cup, Adams is only the second under 30 years old. England forward Harry Kane is 29 and has captained the Three Lions since the 2018 World Cup, when he was 24.

Head Coach of United States Gregg Berhalter (L) and Tyler Adams attend the USA Press Conference at the Main Media Center on November 20, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Sarah Stier - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

United States coach Gregg Berhalter made the annoucement Sunday, the day before the Americans play Wales in their first World Cup match since 2014.

"He leads by his actions and his words," Berhalter said.

He will become the first African-American to wear the armband for the United States throughout a World Cup.

France's players lift the Fifa World Cup trophy after the Russia 2018 World Cup final football match between France and Croatia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on July 15, 2018. (Getty Images) Expand

Adams, from Wappinger, New York, has captained the national team nine times previously, including seven wins, one loss and one draw.

The U.S. team has never won a World Cup.

The Associated Press and FOX Sports contributed to this report.