Worker falls into trench at L.D. Bell High School construction site
HURST, Texas - A worker was rescued after falling into a trench on the L.D. Bell High School construction site.
What we know:
According to the Hurst Fire Department, it happened around 5 p.m. Monday at a construction site along Pleasantview Drive, between the school buildings and the baseball field.
A 34-year-old construction worker reportedly fell 15 to 20 feet into a trench box. He was injured and unconscious.
Paramedics used a ladder to climb down into the trench box with him to provide first aid. The worker was then strapped into a basket and lifted out of the trench.
He was alert and able to communicate by the time he was airlifted to a nearby hospital.
What we don't know:
The worker’s exact condition is still unknown.
Fire officials did not elaborate on the cause of the fall.
The Source: The information on this story comes from the Hurst Fire Department.