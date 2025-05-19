Worker falls into trench at L.D. Bell High School construction site

Image 1 of 3 ▼

A worker was rescued after falling into a trench on the L.D. Bell High School construction site.

What we know:

According to the Hurst Fire Department, it happened around 5 p.m. Monday at a construction site along Pleasantview Drive, between the school buildings and the baseball field.

A 34-year-old construction worker reportedly fell 15 to 20 feet into a trench box. He was injured and unconscious.

Paramedics used a ladder to climb down into the trench box with him to provide first aid. The worker was then strapped into a basket and lifted out of the trench.

He was alert and able to communicate by the time he was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Featured article

What we don't know:

The worker’s exact condition is still unknown.

Fire officials did not elaborate on the cause of the fall.