Worker falls into trench at L.D. Bell High School construction site

Published  May 19, 2025 5:21pm CDT
Hurst
HURST, Texas - A worker was rescued after falling into a trench on the L.D. Bell High School construction site.

What we know:

According to the Hurst Fire Department, it happened around 5 p.m. Monday at a construction site along Pleasantview Drive, between the school buildings and the baseball field.

A 34-year-old construction worker reportedly fell 15 to 20 feet into a trench box. He was injured and unconscious.

Paramedics used a ladder to climb down into the trench box with him to provide first aid. The worker was then strapped into a basket and lifted out of the trench.

He was alert and able to communicate by the time he was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

What we don't know:

The worker’s exact condition is still unknown.

Fire officials did not elaborate on the cause of the fall.

The Source: The information on this story comes from the Hurst Fire Department.

