Woody Williams, America's last WWII Medal of Honor recipient, lies in honor at US Capitol

Congress paid tribute to the final Medal of Honor recipient from World War II by giving him the ultimate final salute in the Capitol Rotunda Thursday.

It’s an honor given to only six other private citizens.

The idea to honor a WWII veteran with a state funeral originated with a girl from Dallas.

She was there Thursday to say goodbye to Hershel "Woody" Williams.

"With Woody's passing, we have lost a selfless American and a vital link to America's greatest generation," said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Thursday, Williams became only the seventh private citizen to lie honor in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, and the first enlisted man to do so.

"At just 5’6", he was never the tallest, 130 pounds, never the biggest, but he was a force of nature on the battlefield. At Iwo Jima, Woody marched through a hailstorm of gunfire, single-handedly destroying seven enemy positions," Pelosi said. "Even after the stunning act of bravery, he committed to helping Gold Star Families, driven by his motto: the cause is greater than I am."

The idea of a state funeral for a WWII Medal of Honor recipient originated with Rabel McNutt, when she was seven years old.

"He would say he wore the medal to represent everyone who did not come home," Rabel said of Williams.

Before he died last month, at 98 years old, Williams was the last remaining Medal of Honor recipient from World War II.

The McNutt's wanted Thursday’s ceremony to represent all WWII veterans.

"Truly, this was the greatest generation, and this is the perfect way for us to say thank you for all you have done to us," Rabel said.

"Our country's had many state funerals for generals and presidents, but never one for an enlisted man until [Thursday] morning," Bill McNutt said. "There are 35 million Americans who claim a parent, grandparent, aunt, uncle who fought in WWII. Today, with the funeral of Woody Williams, this is really the final salute to the greatest generation."

FOX 4 spoke with Williams in 2019 in Keller.

His foundation was dedicated to building at least one monument honoring Gold Star Families in every state.

"Gold Star Families are coming together and getting to know each other because they have something in common and that'll happen in this community," he said in 2019.

"He leaves us a rich legacy," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday.

A museum that will share the stories of all of the heroes who have received nation's highest military honor is being built in Arlington.

It is expected to open in fall 2024.