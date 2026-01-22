1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting near Woodrow Wilson High School

The Brief Emergency crews converged on Glasgow Drive near Woodrow Wilson High School following a reported shooting on Thursday afternoon. Dallas police said one person was shot and later died. The suspect is in custody. Police have not yet whether the shooting involved students.



Dallas police confirmed one person was shot in a parking lot across the street from Woodrow Wilson High School in Dallas on Thursday afternoon. A suspect is in custody.

What we know:

The shooting happened on Thursday afternoon on Glasgow Drive at Santa Fe Trail, which is near the high school.

Images from SKY 4 show police officers who appeared to be focused on a black vehicle in the parking lot for the neighboring Willis Winters Park. Crime scene tape surrounds the scene.

Dallas police confirmed one person was shot at the location and later died at the hospital. A suspect is also in custody.

What we don't know:

The Dallas Independent School District declined to comment because the shooting didn't happened on school property.

Neither Dallas ISD nor Dallas police have said whether the shooting involved students.

What they're saying:

Parents at the school told FOX 4 they started getting concerning messages from their children because the school was placed on lockdown while police responded to the reported shooting.

"I've just been contacting my daughter directly and she said they’re not letting her go straight out through the park there, so people are funneling around it. But that’s the only direction I’ve heard. You can’t go straight through the park," said Nathan Vaughn, a Woodrow Wilson parent.

"I was just scared, panicked. I texted my kids. They were locked down at Long and also at Woodrow," said Dulce Fabila, who also has a student at the nearby Long Middle School. "She texted me and I talked to her when she was in school. She said that she was scared and that she didn’t know what was going on but that they were locked down."

SKY 4 captured images of students being released from the campus just before 4:45 p.m.