Wood County deputy, DPS trooper in critical condition after officer-involved shooting

A standoff in Wood County ended in gunfire Friday evening after a suspect who allegedly shot two law enforcement officers earlier in the day was killed during a breach of his home, authorities said. Wood County is about 100 miles east of Dallas County.

Suspect killed in standoff

What we know:

The suspect, whose identity has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at a hospital in Quitman after an exchange of gunfire with members of the Wood County Special Response Team and the Texas Rangers.

The incident started Friday morning near the intersection of FM 515 and FM 2966. According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) personnel were trying to serve six felony warrants on the individual.

The warrants included charges for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, theft of a firearm, evading arrest with a vehicle, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Two officers in critical condition

As officers tried to execute the warrants, the suspect opened fire with a semi-automatic weapon, sheriff officials say. One Wood County deputy was shot multiple times, and a DPS trooper was also struck, officials said.

Both officers were taken to a hospital in Tyler. Authorities said Saturday they remain in critical condition, but are stable.

After the initial shooting, the suspect barricaded himself inside a residence on FM 2966, sparking an hours-long standoff. Throughout the evening, law enforcement used negotiations and tear gas to try to secure a peaceful surrender. Investigators said the suspect continued to fire at officers periodically during the siege.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that after multiple failed attempts to coax the suspect out, tactical teams breached the home. Upon entry, the suspect allegedly attempted to shoot at officers again. Law enforcement returned fire.

Investigation ongoing

The Texas Rangers are leading the investigation into the officer-involved shooting, a standard procedure in the state.

What we don't know:

The names of the injured officers and the deceased suspect have been withheld pending further notification of kin and the ongoing investigation.