Woman's boyfriend shot by her ex-boyfriend while picking up her child in Arlington, police say

Arlington police said a man was shot while helping pick up his girlfriend's child Saturday night.

The shooting happened at about 9:45 p.m., at an apartment complex in the 2200 block of Waterdance Circle, near Pioneer Parkway and Center Street.

Police said the 34-year-old victim and his girlfriend went to the apartment to pick up her child from her ex-boyfriend.

While at the apartment, investigators said the girlfriend and the suspect, 27-year-old Axel Velazquez-Mejia, got into an argument.

The victim then stepped in, and that’s when police said Velazquez-Mejia shot him. He then left the area.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Officers later spoke with Velazquez-Mejia on the phone and he agreed to come back to the apartment.

As he drove up, officers tried to pull him over, but he reportedly continued to drive. He later stopped and was arrested. He has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest. He also had warrants out of Mesquite and Dallas.